Download Hifive stories itunes

Create Video Stories

Start recording video directly from this app and create small clips from different locations / events or festival

Edit Story

Now edit your video stories you created by including or deleting different short clips with background music

Share Video Stories

Easiest way to share your video stories via email, social media, iCloud and many more ways

  • Shoot Small Clips
  • Combine them and Single Video
  • Update / Improve
  • Add Background Music
  • Share and get tons of views

Download HiFive Stories App Now

Checkout some of the best video builder app feature now
and create best video stories like never before