HiFive Stories
HiFive Stories is an unique innovation provide you the best
visual effect while creating your video story.
Checkout this unique app brought to you by OLBUZ
HiFive Stories is an unique innovation provide you the best
visual effect while creating your video story.
Checkout this unique app brought to you by OLBUZ
Start recording video directly from this app and create small clips from different locations / events or festival
Now edit your video stories you created by including or deleting different short clips with background music
Easiest way to share your video stories via email, social media, iCloud and many more ways
Checkout some of the best video builder app feature now
and create best video stories like never before